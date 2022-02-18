Sweden’s Nils van der Poel rips decision to give China the Olympics: ‘Extremely irresponsible’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Swedish speedskater Nils van der Poel won gold medals in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter races during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, setting a world record in the latter event.

Upon returning home to Sweden, Van der Poel took the opportunity to criticize China over their human rights violations and said the country didn’t deserve to host the Winter Games.

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

“The Olympic Village was very nice, the Chinese people I met were absolutely amazing,” he told Swedish media, via The Guardian. “The Olympics is a lot, it’s a fantastic sporting event where you unite the world and nations meet. But so did Hitler before invading Poland, and so did Russia before invading Ukraine.

“I think it is extremely irresponsible to give it to a country that violates human rights as blatantly as the Chinese regime is doing.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

China has received criticism over its reported torture and repression of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. An estimated 1 million people have been confined in re-education camps in recent years, according to researchers.

Chinese government officials have denied the claims.

Ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics, human rights activists called on athletes and sponsors to speak out against what they called the “genocide games.”

“The 2022 Winter Olympics will be remembered as the genocide games,” Teng Biao, a former human rights activist in China who is now a visiting professor at the University of Chicago, said in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The CCP’s purpose is to exactly turn the sports arena into a stage for political legitimacy and a tool to whitewash all those atrocities,” he added, referring to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.