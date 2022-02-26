Sweden joins Poland in refusing to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers, urges FIFA to cancel matches

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sweden has followed Poland in its refusal to play Russia in a World Cup qualifier match next month following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and it urged FIFA to cancel any games involving Russia.

Polish soccer federation President Cezary Kulesza said in a tweet Saturday that the national team would refuse to play against Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began Thursday.

“No more words, time to act!” Kulesza said. “Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA.”

Hours later, the Swedish national team released a similar announcement.

“The Swedish Football Association’s board has decided that the Swedish men’s national team will not play a possible playoff match against Russia, regardless of where the match is played,” a translation of the statement said. “The federal board also urges FIFA to cancel the playoff matches in March in which Russia participates.”

“The illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football fixtures with Russia impossible,” Karl-Erik Nilsson, the Swedish federation’s chairman, said. “We therefore urge FIFA to decide that the playoff matches in March in which Russia participates will be canceled.”

Poland was scheduled to play Russia in Moscow March 24. Sweden will play the Czech Republic on the same day, and the winner of each match will advance to a match to be played in Moscow March 29.

“As long as the Russian aggression continues, I want the European Union to make a decision that we will not have any participation in Russian events, and we will exclude Russian professional practitioners from participating in events in other countries,” Sweden’s Minister of Sports Anders Ygeman said.

Poland and Sweden’s actions on Saturday reinforce their previous stance that they would not play matches in Russia.

FIFA has yet to take a clear position on Russia hosting or even playing against Poland. UEFA said Friday that, in its competitions, all Russian and Ukrainian teams must now move their home games to play in other countries and that the final, originally scheduled for St. Petersburg, would be relocated.

