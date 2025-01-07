Suspect charged in deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew pleads not guilty

The man charged with killing ex-NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, with his vehicle while they were biking pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, turning down the prosecution’s offer of 35 years in prison.

Just one day before their sister’s wedding, the Gaudreau brothers were riding bikes near their childhood home when they were struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 29, 2024.

Sean Higgins, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police noted that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087, above New Jersey’s legal limit to drive, and he failed a field sobriety test. Police also said Higgins was driving aggressively, which included speeding up to drive around multiple vehicles, when he hit the Gaudreaus.

Higgins’ lawyers said in a statement in New Jersey court that they hope to prove the incident didn’t occur due to “malfeasance” but instead “a combination of uniquely unfortunate circumstances unlikely to ever occur again.”

It’s not yet been determined when Higgins is due next in court, though a trial is upcoming.

Johnny spent 11 seasons in the NHL, tallying 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) over nine seasons with the Calgary Flames and two with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Johnny was set to begin his third season in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets held a remembrance for Gaudreau in their home opener this season, raising a banner with members of the Gaudreau family attending the game and participating in a ceremonial puck drop.

The Flames followed suit but waited until the Blue Jackets were in town for their game in December for an emotional pregame ceremony that included members of the Gaudreau family as well.

Matthew was a Boston College standout during his four years with the program. He played for several teams after his college days were over, including the New York Islanders’ AHL squad, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

