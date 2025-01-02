Superdome welcomes Sugar Bowl fans after New Orleans terror attack

College football fans flocked to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Thursday afternoon to get into the stadium ahead of the Sugar Bowl after it was postponed over a terror attack.

More than a dozen people were killed, and several more were injured, when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, officials said. The terror attack forced the postponement of the game between Georgia and Notre Dame.

While some fans decided to go back home instead of attending the game, others were seen getting into the grounds around the Superdome and going through security.

Authorities opened Bourbon Street hours before the game.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was going to attend the game.

“Security is going to be tight,” he said in an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state.”

Sugar Bowl officials said that pregame pageantry will begin at 2:15 p.m. CT with kickoff set for 3 p.m. CT. The pageantry starts with the national anthem, a Sugar Bowl light show and then performances by each school’s marching band.

“We remain stunned and saddened by the New Year’s Day tragedy in New Orleans,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a post on X.

“We are also grateful for the work of so many to adjust and adapt to make a football game possible today for @GeorgiaFootball and @NDFootball.”