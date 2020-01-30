Super Bowl MVP Joe Theismann breaks down 'terrific' Chiefs-Niners matchup

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Theismann said on Thursday that he believes the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will produce a “terrific” game in Miami.

“Kelce versus Kittle, offense versus defense, offensive line versus defensive line, speed versus technique. All those different aspects are part of this football game. I think it’s going to be a close football game, I think it’s going to be an exciting football game,” the former quarterback told “Fox & Friends.”

WHY SUPER BOWL GATORADE BATH IS WORTH MILLIONS TO SPORTS DRINK BRAND

Theismann said his favorite storyline is the Chiefs making it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years and their coach, Andy Reid, trying to win his first title. He said the key matchup will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the formidable San Francisco defensive line.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2 in Miami. Las Vegas oddsmakers have made Kansas City a slight one-point favorite in the game.

Theismann also said that special teams could be the overlooked aspect that could end up deciding the outcome.