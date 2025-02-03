Super Bowl LIX: What to know about the game

Super Bowl LIX will put a cap on an incredible 2024 season that featured a ton of different storylines, beginning with the offseason acquisition that set fans up for the championship.

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to bolster the offense and give them the firepower they needed to propel them to an NFC Championship victory over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are set for a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs powered through an offseason of tumult, and it started right after the Super Bowl during their parade. A shooting at the parade left one dead and shook up players and fans alike. Separately, the organization saw a handful of players have run-ins with law enforcement, including wide receiver Rashee Rice.

With the pressure back on Kansas City, the Chiefs still managed to find themselves going for NFL history.

Here’s what NFL fans need to know about the game.

–

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LIX?

The Chiefs will take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl. It is a rematch from Super Bowl LVII.

How can you watch the game?

Super Bowl LIX coverage will be on FOX beginning at 1 p.m. ET and continuing on through the night. FOX Deportes will have the Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl. Rodolfo Landeros will be the host/reporter for the game. Adrian Garcia-Marquez is doing play-by-play along with analysts Jessi-Losada and Jaime Motta.

Tubi will also stream the Super Bowl on its platform live in 4K. Viewers will be able to watch the game when they sign up via email registration. There will be no Multichannel Video Programming Distributor authentication or credit card sign-up needed to be able to watch it.

A second stream on Tubi will also include the Tubi Red Carpet event, hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the FOX Deportes Spanish language feed.

Who is performing at halftime?

Kendrick Lamar will perform at halftime. He entered the national spotlight last summer with his lyrical feud against rapper Drake. Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” became the song of the summer and was heard blaring on stadium surround systems across sports.

Lamar has won 20 Grammy Awards in his career. It will be his second Super Bowl halftime performance. He joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige on stage in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl LVI.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Five-time Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game begins.

The Louisiana native studied at Juilliard and put out albums such as “Times in New Orleans,” “Jazz is Now,” “Social Music” and, most recently, “Beethoven Blues.”

Where is Super Bowl LIX being held?

The Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome, the home of the Saints. New Orleans was initially supposed to host Super Bowl LVIII but the coronavirus pandemic and the NFL expanding its schedule from 16 to 17 games caused a conflict with the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations. The game went from Feb. 11, 2024, to Feb. 9, 2025.

It’s the 11th time New Orleans will have the game.

How did the Chiefs get here?

The Chiefs, somehow, never managed to score at least 30 points in the regular season, and yet Kansas City finished the regular season 15-2. The team received a bye in the playoffs and topped the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills on their way to the Super Bowl.

How did the Eagles get here?

Philadelphia had a season filled with ups and downs, and whatever issues teammates had with each other appeared to be put in the past. The Eagles captured their second division title in three years with a 14-3 record.

The Eagles took care of the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and the Commanders before the game.

What happened in Super Bowl LVII?

The Eagles had a 10-point lead at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, and it appeared the team was going to win their second championship in franchise history. But Kansas City outscored Philadelphia 24-11 in the second to win the game, 38-35.

Conversation around the game went from Harrison Butker’s 8-yard field goal for the win to the defensive holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The penalty helped set up the field goal and the win.

Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes, including one to Travis Kelce, in the win.

History on the line

A Chiefs win will cement the team in the annals of NFL history. Should Kansas City top Philadelphia, the Chiefs will become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win the title three straight times.