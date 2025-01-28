Super Bowl LIX: here’s where to watch and must-have team merch

The Super Bowl is almost here! This year, the NFL’s showdown will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, two top teams with nearly identical records. The Chiefs ended their season with a 15-2 record, while the Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record.

The AFC and NFC championship games were thrilling for the two teams, with the Kansas City Chiefs claiming a narrow victory over the Buffalo Bills to clinch their Super Bowl spot. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders in their final game.

This year, the Super Bowl is in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome. You can watch the Super Bowl and Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show on February 9, 2025, exclusively on Fox. If you don’t have cable, Tubi will stream the Fox coverage for free.

Get a Super Bowl-specific jersey for one of Kansas City’s most popular players, Travis Kelsey. Rep your team with this bright red Kelce jersey with the Super Bowl logo branded on the side.

A Kansas City Chiefs jersey featuring star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows your love for the big names on the team. As a team captain, Mahomes is a strong pick when choosing a jersey. You can choose from a black or white jersey.

Celebrate the Chiefs’ fifth year as AFC champions with a Kansas City Chiefs 2024 AFC Champions hoodie. The hoodie comes in the team’s classic red with an AFC and Chiefs logo printed on the front.

Celebrate the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl in style with a Kansas City Chiefs cropped hoodie. It features the Chiefs logo with the Super Bowl LIX logo on top and comes in black.

This one-of-a-kind Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX adjustable hat comes in a neutral gray and features the Super Bowl LIX logo embroidered on the side. This is a special event item, so grab your new hat before it’s gone.

Stay comfortable and show your team spirit with these Kansas City Chiefs fleece joggers. They’re a retro-style that has the Chief’s logo and name down the pant leg. The soft fleece lining will help you stay warm and cozy.

Saquon Barkley has had an impressive debut season with the Eagles, so the perfect way to celebrate his success is with a Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX jersey. It has the Super Bowl logo on it as well as Barkley’s name and number.

A.J. Brown helped lead the Eagles to their NFC championship victory, making him one of the team’s most beloved players. You can get an A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIV jersey in the Eagle’s classic midnight green.

Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles getting to the Super Bowl with a Super Bowl-specific Eagles hoodie. The well-known Eagles logo is surrounded by the Super Bowl details for Super Bowl LIX. The sweatshirt comes in a dark charcoal color, with lettering in the Eagle’s midnight green.

Prefer the Philadelphia Eagles’ old logo? Get a retro Eagles hoodie in Kelly green. It has a full Eagle logo and font with the establishment date of the team underneath.

A Philadelphia Eagles WEAR by Erin cropped hoodie is a stylish sweatshirt that shows your love for the Eagles. It’s a sleek black hoodie with the Eagles logo, surrounded by the Super Bowl LIX logo. The cropped style makes the hoodie extra comfortable.

You get the Super Bowl logo and the Eagles logo on this Philadelphia Eagles New Era snapback. It comes in midnight green, so you’ll stand out in any crowd.