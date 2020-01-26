Super Bowl LIV will be on a Sunday, but teen hopes petition will change the day

A New York high school student hopes next year’s Super Bowl is played a day early.

Frankie Ruggeri, 16, told WHAM-TV he wants Super Bowl LV to be played on a Saturday instead of a Sunday “because schools are not open the next day.”

He started a petition online to get the idea moving forward and a week before Super Bowl LIV kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers the petition has gained nearly 50,000 signatures.

“It will get more money and get more visitors to [the] game. NFL will get more television views because most government jobs have off. Have to [sic] more children to enjoy their beloved game on TV or at venue. Most of your playoff games are on Saturday. Probably have to [sic] prices because more visitors will go,” the petition says.

Next year’s game is set to be played in Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium.

“He was persistent, very persistent, and he really believed it was a good cause,” Frank Ruggeri, the teen’s father, told WHAM-TV. “So I said, ‘Frankie, go for it.’”

While many would like to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday, Frankie told the station he hopes to make some kind of change.

“Hopefully, it just passes on. Makes awareness. The small idea turns into big,” he said.

Super Bowl LIV takes place Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.