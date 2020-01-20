Super Bowl LIV promises offensive explosion that could threaten single-game passing yards record

The Super Bowl has been held every season since 1967. The game has an illustrious history with several champions and numerous great performances from some of the greatest players to ever step onto a football field.

The quarterback is one of most important positions on the field and a quarterback’s performance will likely determine whether the team wins or loses.

Below are the single-game leaders for passing yards in a Super Bowl. The list has a common theme: Tom Brady and Kurt Warner. Those two quarterbacks have been in numerous Super Bowls – one against each other. And both have–or attempted to–come through for their team in each game.

Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo are some of the top quarterbacks in football and are most certain going to try to get into the top 5.

5). NICK FOLES, SUPER BOWL LII

Nick Foles had one of the best quarterback performances in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Foles had 373 passing yards on 28-for-43 with three touchdowns and a touchdown catch on the infamous “Philly Special” play. Foles and the Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 41-33, for the team’s first Super Bowl title.

4). KURT WARNER, SUPER BOWL XLIII

Kurt Warner helped the Arizona Cardinals to one of the best runs through the playoffs only to get stonewalled by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. However, Warner had a performance for the ages with 377 passing yards on 31-for-43 throwing. He also had three touchdowns and an interception. He was the first quarterback to start two Super Bowls with two different teams.

3). KURT WARNER, SUPER BOWL XXXIV

Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams played in a closely contested Super Bowl against the Tennessee Titans in the Georgia Dome. Warner gave the Rams the edge and the victory with his performance. He was the first quarterback to throw for more than 400 yards in a Super Bowl game. He had 414 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He won Super Bowl MVP.

2). TOM BRADY, SUPER BOWL LI

Tom Brady broke Kurt Warner’s record for most passing yards in a single game with 466 in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. He led the Patriots on a furious comeback after being down 28-3 in the third quarter. Brady had 466 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award and his fifth Super Bowl title.

1). TOM BRADY, SUPER BOWL LII

The following year, Brady broke his own record in a loss to the Eagles. Brady had an incredible 505 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the game. However, New England lost to Foles and the Eagles in the game.