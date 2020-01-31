Super Bowl LIV: Peyton Manning's advice to Chiefs, 49ers players battling long week before game

Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about winning Super Bowls.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star came away with two rings out of three tries during his career between the two teams. He made an appearance at the DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket Lounge in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday and was asked by ESPN and ABC broadcaster Joe Tessitore what he did to manage Super Bowl week and the advice he can share to players on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Manning said players participating in the Super Bowl are going through a challenging week, but it’s important for them to keep their schedules and not get entrapped in the chaos.

“The advice that I got was to do the same thing you normally did all season. If you took your wife out to eat on Friday night, do that now, here. Do the things that got you here,” Manning said. “For some reason, some teams and some players would be like, ‘OK I’m at the Super Bowl, I gotta do things [that] are totally different. I gotta stay out ‘til midnight watching film. I don’t need to lift weights’ … and then get totally out whack, and when they get to the game they don’t feel comfortable.”

Manning said he was sure that both teams’ head coaches will have things under control.

“I really feel like Andy Reid, who’s been here before, and Kyle Shanahan, who saw his dad coach a Super Bowl-winning team, they’ll handle all of that,” he added.

It will be the first Super Bowl for many players on Sunday.

Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are among the stars playing in their first big game, and 49ers players George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel are all getting their feet wet, as well.