Super Bowl LIV is another chapter in Miami's long history of hosting NFL title game

Miami will host Super LIV this year, with the game set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium – the home of the Miami Dolphins.

It will be the 11th time the city hosts the Super Bowl, breaking the tie with New Orleans for most Super Bowls played in a city. Miami has a rich history of hosting Super Bowls between the Orange Bowl stadium and Hard Rock Stadium (which has also been known as Joe Robbie Stadium Pro Player Stadium, Dolphin Stadium and Sun Life Stadium over the years).

This year’s Super Bowl will be played at Hard Rock for the sixth time. The Orange Bowl hosted the Super Bowl five times, but the Hard Rock Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl more recently.

Here’s a look back at some of the Super Bowls played in the city.

SUPER BOWL II (Orange Bowl)

Super Bowl II was played between the NFL champion Green Bay Packers and the American Football League champion Oakland Raiders. The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and the Raiders defeated the Houston Oilers to get to the championship game.

Green Bay was heavily favored in the matchup and proved to be the dominating team. The Packers were leading 16-7 at halftime and ended up winning the game, 33-14.

Bart Starr won Super Bowl MVP, becoming the first back-to-back and two-time winner of the award. He had won the Super Bowl MVP a year prior when the Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. He was 13-for-24 with 202 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Herb Adderley had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.

SUPER BOWL III (Orange Bowl)

Super Bowl III was huge for many reasons. It was the first to officially use the name “Super Bowl” instead of AFL-NFL Championship Game. Joe Namath also led the New York Jets to the title game and guaranteed victory at the Miami Touchdown Club three days before.

The Jets were 18-point underdogs going into the game, but they pulled off the upset victory behind running back Matt Snell and field goals from Jim Turner. New York defeated the Baltimore Colts 16-7, and the game is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

Namath was awarded the Super Bowl MVP and became the first to win the award despite not throwing or rushing for a touchdown.

SUPER BOWL V (Orange Bowl)

Super Bowl V was another historic title game in the league’s history. It was the first time it featured two conference champions instead of an American Football League champion going up against an NFL champion.

The Colts defeated the Cowboys, 16-13. Colts kicker Jim O’Brien made the game-winning field goal to give them to win. However, this Super Bowl is one of the sloppiest Super Bowls of all time. The game featured 11 turnovers and 14 penalties between both teams.

It was the first Super Bowl that had an MVP from the losing team. Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley was given the award. Howley had two interceptions in the game.

SUPER BOWL X (Orange Bowl)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and their “Steel Curtain” defense helped them get to Super Bowl X and defeat the Cowboys, 21-17. It was the Steelers’ second consecutive Super Bowl victory making them the third team behind the Packers and the Miami Dolphins to win back-to-back titles.

Lynn Swann won Super Bowl MVP. He had four receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. He had a 64-yard touchdown catch to make the game 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

Swann also had one of the most celebrated catches in Super Bowl history. Terry Bradshaw and the Steelers were pinned near their own end zone when he fired up a deep pass to Swann who tipped the ball to himself over cornerback Mark Washington.

SUPER BOWL XIII (Orange Bowl)

Super Bowl XIII was the last championship game to be played at the Orange Bowl. The Steelers and Cowboys were in a rematch of Super Bowl X and Pittsburgh again got the best of Dallas, 35-31.

Terry Bradshaw won the Super Bowl MVP with 318 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He had eclipsed Bart Starr’s passing yards record in the first half when he finished with 253.

Dallas became the first team to lose a Super Bowl despite scoring 30 or more points.

SUPER BOWL XXIII (Joe Robbie Stadium)

The Super Bowl returned to Miami for Super Bowl XXIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the first time the event was held at Joe Robbie Stadium and the first time the game was played in the city in 10 years.

San Francisco won the game thanks to a 92-yard drive and a game-winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana to John Taylor with 34 seconds left. The 49ers defeated the Bengals, 20-16, for their third Super Bowl victory.

Jerry Rice won the Super Bowl MVP. He had 11 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown. His 215 receiving yards is a Super Bowl record.

SUPER BOWL XXIX (Joe Robbie Stadium)

The 49ers made history in Super Bowl XXIX with their defeat of the San Diego Chargers. San Francisco became the first team to win five Super Bowls, with the 49-26 victory.

Steve Young won his first Super Bowl of his NFL career. He was 24-for-36 with 325 passing yards and six touchdown passes. He also had 49 rushing yards on five carries. Jerry Rice had 10 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Ricky Watters and William Floyd also recorded touchdown catches.

SUPER BOWL XXXIII (Pro Player Stadium)

John Elway became the oldest player at the time to be named Super MVP when he led the Denver Broncos over the Atlanta Falcons to a win in Super Bowl XXXIII. The Broncos defeated the Falcons, 34-19.

Elway was 18-for-29 with 336 passing yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Rod Smith. He became the first quarterback to start in five Super Bowls.

He retired after the win.

SUPER BOWL XLI (Dolphin Stadium)

Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl helping the Colts to a win over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. It had been the first Super Bowl appearance for the Colts since moving to Indianapolis in 1984 and the first appearance for the Bears since 1985.

Lovie Smith and Tony Dungy also became the first African-American head coaches to lead teams to the Super Bowl. Dungy was the first African-American coach to win.

Manning finished the game 25-for-38 with 247 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

SUPER BOWL XLIV (Sun Life Stadium)

Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to their victory Super Bowl victory over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Brees was 32-for-39 with 288 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The game featured a surprise onside kick from the Saints to start the second half. Brees then threw a touchdown pass to Pierre Thomas to take the lead. Tracy Porter also intercepted a ball from Peyton Manning and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown. Those two moments helped the Saints to the win.

New Orleans won 31-17.

