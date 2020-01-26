Super Bowl LIV: Coaches reportedly worried about trash talking before big game

Super Bowl LIV returns to Miami for the first time in several years and features some of the biggest personalities in the league, from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and more.

With those players entering the biggest atmosphere on the biggest stages, some coaches are reportedly fearing that pregame trash-talking could get out of hand.

Coaching staffs from both teams have expressed concerns about the back-and-forth between players, Bleacher Report reported Sunday, citing a league official.

Kittle, Kelce, Richard Sherman, Tyrann Mathieu, Tyreek Hill, Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have some of the biggest social media following on either team.

Kittle has shown his WWE-style personality, wearing shirts that feature either a shirtless Garoppolo or one of the quarterback’s quotes, such as “Feels great, baby.”

Sherman is playing with a chip on his shoulder and has gone after his critics on Twitter, including former NFL great Darrelle Revis.

Kelce told CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz that he had to fight for his right to party after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

Will any of these superstars outdo the ’85 Chicago Bears’ infamous rap song or guarantee victory like Joe Namath did before Super Bowl III? Only time will tell.