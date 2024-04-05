Super Bowl champ’s incident should serve as reminder to young players in NFL, former star linebacker says

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice was thrust into the spotlight after he was linked to a major crash on a Dallas expressway over the weekend that left four people injured.

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman weighed in on the situation with Fox News Digital and hoped it served as a reminder to other young players.

“It’s devastating. As a young player, we all understand that you’re gonna make some mistakes, you’re gonna do some things,” Merriman said. “Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt. But this is a constant reminder that one single thing could be the end of it.”

Merriman pointed to the Henry Ruggs situation in which the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was involved in a drunken crash in 2021 that left one person dead. He was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.

“One single situation could be the end of everything you do,” the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker continued. “I hope the young guys really understand. They’re all gonna make mistakes, but we hope the mistakes aren’t catastrophic to their career.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know everything that happened. But I think there’s enough video out there for us to see that he was involved. I think he came out and admitted he was involved.

“But this should be a message for all the young guys. You’re going to make mistakes. But learn from others because this could have been something so catastrophic not only out the league, but far worse than that.”

Rice released a statement apologizing for his role in the crash.

“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice said. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

