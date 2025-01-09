Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta fumes at radio host over question about grooming habits

Former New York Giants punter Sean Landeta wasn’t too pleased with one of his former teammates after he revealed what Landeta called a false and “embarrassing” locker room story from their time playing together.

During an interview with a Philadelphia radio station, Landeta was asked about former Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell’s claim that Landeta, who played with the Eagles from 1999-2002, would groom his “under regions in the sauna” in front of other players.

The two-time Super Bowl champion remained calm but was clearly irked by the question.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Now, my first thing is – you wanna call me during primetime radio in Philadelphia and talk to me about something like that? Are you kidding me,” he said in response to 94 WIP host Spike Eskin.

“I like Freddie. Good teammate and all. But what he said was absolutely false. I totally deny being in the sauna with Jon Ritchie. That never happened.

“I’m disappointed in Mr. Mitchell. I’m going to have to speak to him about that.”

JASON KELCE SOUNDS OFF ON SAQUON BARKLEY SITTING IN FINAL EAGLES GAME, MISSING RUSHING RECORD

But Landeta, who won both championships with the Giants, turned his attention back to the radio hosts.

“You call it having fun, but it’s one guy embarrassing another guy talking about stuff. Believe me, I understand how that works. Very disappointed that he would say that, especially when it’s not true.”

Landeta went one step further to say the question was an attempt at a ratings grab.

“I would think with the Eagles having a playoff game coming up they wouldn’t be talking about guys in saunas,” Landeta said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Landeta spent the majority of his more than two-decade career in the NFL playing for the Giants. He also spent time with the Eagles, Rams and Buccaneers.