Super Bowl champion Ricardo Lockette arrested on weapon, stolen vehicle charges

Former NFL player Ricardo Lockette was arrested earlier this week in Atlanta, according to booking records obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Lockette faces multiple charges, including possession of a gun or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN and theft by receiving stolen property.

Lockette was born in Georgia and played college football at Fort Valley State University.

He went undrafted in 2011 but eventually signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

He had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers’ and Chicago Bears’ practice squads before returning to the Seahawks in 2013. Lockette stepped away from football in 2016 after seriously injuring his neck.

Lockette was a member of the 2013 Seahawks team that won the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title.

WSB-TV obtained court documents that showed Georgia State Patrol troopers were conducting surveillance when Lockette was seen leaving the area in a vehicle with a suspicious tag.

Troopers, along with Atlanta Police officers then conducted a traffic stop and determined the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Lockette was driving was stolen.

Lockette told authorities he bought the truck on a social media marketplace, but authorities identified discrepancies in the information Lockette provided.

“The key FOB found in Mr. Lockette’s possession was for a Ram Limited, which was inconsistent with the RAM TRX he was driving,” an officer noted in a probable cause affidavit. “Further investigation revealed that the vehicle identification number displayed on the front windshield and the door jam was fraudulent.”

Court records revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in March 2023. Authorities say they also discovered Lockette’s license was suspended, and he was in possession of a handgun.

Lockette was investigated in 2014 for possible sexual misconduct during his time with the 49ers. No charges were filed against him.

