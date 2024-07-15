Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40

Former NFL wide receiver and kick return specialist Jacoby Jones has died. He was 40.

The Baltimore Sun reported Jones passing on Sunday, citing an NFL source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh paid tribute to Jones saying, “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

Jones spent his final three NFL seasons with the Ravens. In addition to his charisma, Jones will also be remembered for his heroics in Super Bowl XLVII.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass during the game. He opened the second half with a 108-yard kickoff, which helped lift the Ravens to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In a statement obtained by the NFLPA, the Jones family said the former football standout passed away at his home in New Orleans.

“The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for your prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time,” a statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Houston Texans drafted Jones in the third round in 2007. Aside from the Texans and Ravens, Jones had stints with the Steelers and Chargers organizations.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.