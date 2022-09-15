Super Bowl champion coach jabs Aaron Rodgers for bad attitude after loss to Vikings: ‘It drives me crazy’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after the loss of Davante Adams, so he could have his work cut out for him this season.

But he didn’t exactly give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Christian Watson dropped a wide open pass that easily would have been a 75-yard touchdown.

Rodgers appeared upset and confused.

In his postgame conference, Rodgers appeared to throw Watson under the bus, according to ESPN.

Former head coach Sean Payton was not a fan of the way Rodgers carried himself during or after the game.

“It drives me crazy. Here’s the thing: I didn’t think he played well,” Payton said on the “NFL Rhodes Show.” “I don’t think Aaron played well. … After the game, we go to the interview in the locker room, and the very first question posed to Aaron was about bouncing back. And he referenced the first play of the game, the dropped pass from a rookie. And I thought, ‘Come on.’ I like Aaron Rodgers, but I didn’t like what I saw.”

The play was sloppy, but Rodgers said he just needs to work on gaining more chemistry with his new teammates.

“There’s a standard I’m going to hold these guys to because I believe in them, but also there’s a patience that comes with the inexperience. I think I’ve learned how to balance that. But the direct conversations are the best way. These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it,” Rodgers said Thursday.

Rodgers was 22 for 34 for 195 yards and no touchdowns with an interception. Of course, if Watson makes a play he should make, it’s a totally different stat line and ballgame.

Toward the end of the first half, Rodgers looked angry on the sideline.

Rodgers and the Packers will look to get their first win of the year against their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, Sunday night.