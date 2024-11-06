Super Bowl champ Tony Dungy cheers Florida abortion amendment’s failure

Super Bowl champion head coach Tony Dungy took a victory lap on Tuesday night after a Florida abortion amendment failed to get enough support to pass.

The measure needed a 60% supermajority to pass, the highest threshold in the country. It failed after 43% voted “No” and 57% voted “Yes.”

Dungy, who was against the amendment, cheered its failure. The former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach also praised voters for not passing Amendment 3, which would have legalized marijuana.

“The polls are closed in Florida and Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 both failed to pass,” he wrote on X.

“Thank you to all the Florida residents who helped to protect the lives of the unborn. And we want people to realize that those expectant mothers who need help will still be able to get it. Pregnant women with health risks can get treatment. The exceptions for rape and incest are still in place. But this is a victory for babies.”

Florida’s abortion ban was a contentious topic in the once-swing-state, with proponents of the amendment arguing that the Sunshine State’s current six-week abortion ban is too restrictive after it was implemented in May.

The amendment’s language stated, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Florida is one of the nine states with a measure on the Nov. 5 ballot to protect access to abortion. While Florida needed at least 60% endorsement of the initiative, all other states need a simple majority to pass.

The majority of these ballot measures seek to amend efforts passed in Republican-led states, whose leaders moved to restrict abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision on Roe.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

