Super Bowl champ takes shot at Russell Wilson after Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy trade

Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion Chris Harris Jr. took a shot at quarterback Russell Wilson on Saturday following the team reportedly agreeing to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

Harris was on Denver’s Super Bowl L team when they topped the Cam Newton-led Carolina Panthers. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback played nine seasons with the Broncos.

“Yall people really think Jeudy Trash lol it’s hard to play when your QB misses you every week,” Harris wrote in a post on X, alluding to some of the struggles the Broncos offense had last season.

Rumors swirled over the 2023 season as Denver started to struggle. Wilson was being accused of ignoring Jeudy during games. By December, Jeudy was only targeted 57 times while Courtland Sutton had 75 targets. Jeudy finished the season with 87 targets while Sutton had 90.

The Broncos had a busy week to start their offseason. Denver announced it would release Wilson after only two seasons and giving him a contract extension after the team acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver also agreed to trade Jeudy to the Browns for multiple draft picks, according to multiple reports. The deal won’t be finalized until Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Jeudy had 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns last season. Wilson had 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. He played in all but two games in 2023.

