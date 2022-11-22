Super Bowl champ takes dig at Jets’ Zach Wilson’s upbringing, uses it as catalyst for struggles

Booger McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl champion who currently works as an NFL analyst for ESPN, took a dig at New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s upbringing.

Wilson is in the middle of some drama as his leadership has reportedly been in question following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, when he only completed nine passes and threw for 77 yards. He has four total touchdown passes this season and five interceptions in seven games.

McFarland and the rest of ESPN’s NFL crew were discussing the Jets’ situation on “Monday Night Football Countdown” before the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. McFarland suggested that Wilson, whose uncles are JetBlue founder David Neeleman and HealthEquity co-founder Stephen Neeleman, may have a hard time trying to “accept accountability” in hard times because his family allegedly came from money.

“Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask him to accept accountability,” McFarland said. “He’s a young man who grew up with a lot of money. I don’t think he’s ever had to accept accountability. So, now on the biggest stage, we want this quarterback to accept accountability.”

Steve Young, who like Wilson went to BYU, jumped in to defend the sophomore quarterback.

“That doesn’t resonate at all,” Young said. “He’s a tough-minded kid.”

Wilson also comes from a large family. He has three brothers and two sisters.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier Monday he was not worried about a potential divide within the team.

“It’s not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything,” Saleh said. “It’s just finding a way to, finding the answers, so we can start moving the ball because it’s, we did it against Buffalo, we’ve done it against other teams. It’s just the consistency needs to get found.”

Amid reports of rising tensions, with pundits pointing toward Wilson’s one-word answer on whether he felt like he let the defense down, his teammates came to his defense.

“It’s really not anything he has to do,” defensive end Quinnen Williams said when asked if Wilson addressed his post-game remarks with the team. “We know Zach’s heart as a defense. He’s a leader of our team. He’s a great player, great person inside and out.

“We all have faith in Zach. We all love Zach, and we all are a part of this team. That’s one of our brothers, and we’re gonna stick by him through hell or high waters.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.