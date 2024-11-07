Super Bowl champ T.J. Ward takes swipe at Harris after election defeat: ‘We are better off’

Former NFL star defensive back T.J. Ward appeared happy with election results after Fox News projected Donald Trump had defeated Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Trump was projected to win re-election early Wednesday morning as he clinched wins in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Since then, he has also been declared the winner of Michigan and has been knocking down the supposed “blue wall” of Democrat-favored states.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ward, a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler, wrote his take on X.

“I’m so glad we done with this Kamala foolery lmao,” he wrote. “Sometimes you have to protect the fools from themselves.

“At the end of the day America voted for America and the people put her in the hands of the most qualified candidate. Be mad if you want to. We are better off!”

By Wednesday afternoon, Trump had recorded 292 electoral votes to Harris’ 226. Trump was also winning the popular vote with more than 71.8 million votes to Harris’ 67 million.

EX-NFL STAR LE’VEON BELL GLOATS ABOUT TRUMP VICTORY AFTER DEALING WITH VITRIOL FOR SUPPORTING HIM

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, three Nebraska districts, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and a Maine district.

Nevada, Arizona and Alaska were yet to be called.

Ward criticized President Biden in June after Biden’s debate with Trump, after which Harris was installed as the Democratic candidate going up against Trump.

“If you vote for Biden I’m convinced your def dumb and blind,” the former Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos player wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, more than four months later, Trump will retake the White House.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.