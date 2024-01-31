Super Bowl champ blasts White House policies as he teases presidential campaign for cannabis advocacy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former NFL star Jim McMahon teased a possible presidential run with former All-Pro offensive lineman Kyle Turley to promote their cannabis advocacy and raise awareness about the SAFER Banking Act.

McMahon and Turley are among the co-founders of Revenant, a cannabis brand.

Turley was in New Hampshire last week and blitzed presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Dean Phillips about the legislation, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate last year.

If passed, the bill would provide “protections for federally regulated financial institutions that serve state-sanctioned marijuana businesses.”

“We’re trying to get the message out about this cannabis plant and about fair banking,” the two-time Super Bowl champion told Fox News Digital. “We’re trying to bring awareness, not only to the cannabis industry but things that are going bad in this country.

“We’re going to make a little bit of noise. We might get some votes just for the cannabis part. We’re gonna have some fun with it. We’re gonna try and grow our brand and make people aware about this plant. We’ll see what happens.”

While it doesn’t appear the McMahon-Turley ticket has made any ballots, the former quarterback told Fox News Digital what he would change as president.

“I’d close the damn borders for one and then go find all the people that got in here illegally,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. We’re paying all this money as taxpayers, and it’s not helping us at all. We’re sending it all overseas, you know. Who knows where we’re sending it, but it’s not being used here in the states.

“You look at California. They get the most money every year for homelessness, and they got the worst homeless population in the country or probably the world. There’s just so many things going wrong. We got to just stop the crazy spending and printing money and close our borders and let’s clean house.”

A U.S. Senate committee passed the bill in September. An earlier version of the bill, known as the SAFE Banking Act, failed to get a Senate vote despite lawmakers in the House passing it more than a half dozen times.

A bipartisan group of legislators cosponsored the bill.

