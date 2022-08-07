Super Bowl champ Andrew Whitworth gives advice to NFL rookies on how to have a long career

website maker

Andrew Whitworth put together a long NFL career before calling it quits following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals back in February.

Whitworth played 16 years in the NFL from 2006 to 2021 for both the Rams and Bengals. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

On Sunday, he was at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He offered some advice on how the fresh crop of rookies can put together a career like his.

“I really think just realizing it’s going to come down to discipline and consistency,” Whitworth told Fox News Digital ahead of the ceremony. “I think for me as a young player, I had a close friend who used to always tell me, ‘You’ll be greater later,’ and I think that was kind of my mantra for a long time early in my career because it was about what is the time I am willing to give up now while I’m young and I have the energy to day in and day out chase my grind and chase all the things I want to be. And just realize I can celebrate it, live it and enjoy it all one day if I put in the time now. I think just keeping that mantra, you’ll be greater later down the road. Put in the time now.”

Whitworth was set to receive the Visionary Award at the event.

“I think for me just my goal and ambition in the last five years just being here a part of LA is to get myself involved in the community and find a way I can be a part of helping people’s lives be better,” he said.

The 40-year-old former offensive lineman not only ended his season with a Super Bowl ring but also took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The next step in his career is the broadcast booth. Whitworth is set to join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast crew this season.