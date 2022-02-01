Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will make history when their teams square off at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

The matchup between Taylor and McVay will be the youngest head coaches to ever face off in the Super Bowl, according to Pro Football Talk. Taylor is 38 and McVay is 36. They are the two youngest head coaches in the league. Should McVay’s Rams beat the Bengals, he will become the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl title.

SUPER BOWL 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Both coaches know each other very well.

McVay took over the Rams’ head coaching duties prior to the start of the 2017 season. Then 31 years old, McVay led the team to an 11-5 record and was named the Coach of the Year. Taylor was hired as an assistant under McVay that year after spending a season as an offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.

Taylor was an assistant wide receivers coach for McVay and later become the quarterbacks coach. He spoke glowingly of his time with the Rams.

SUPER BOWL 2022: JOE BURROW, MATTHEW STAFFORD SET TO BATTLE FOR CHAMPIONSHIP

“Working for Sean was the best two years of my life. It was fun, you loved coming into the building,” he said, via the Bengals website. “He’s really showed a lot of us young guys you can do it your own way.”

Taylor then took over for Marvin Lewis with the Bengals before the start of the 2019 season. After two poor seasons, Taylor and the Bengals are in the Super Bowl thanks to the play and leadership of quarterback Joe Burrow.

McVay had some nice words for Taylor after the Rams won the NFC Championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Really, congratulations to them for winning the (AFC). You look at the start of that game, I think they’re a great, resilient team. It didn’t look good for them and they’ve just continued to show why they’re a mentally tough outfit. I think that’s reflected by their head coach,” McVay said via NFL.com.

“I know what a great coach he is. They’ve done a great job this year. We’ve crossed over with him a little bit, but I’m looking forward to diving into the tape, figuring out how to put together a good game plan to try to see if we can finish this thing off.”