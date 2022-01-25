Super Bowl LVI is only a few weeks away and there is still a lot that has to be determined.

The AFC and NFC Championships are still up for grabs.

The AFC Championship Game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs are looking for their third-consecutive Super Bowl appearance while the Bengals are hoping to win their first conference title since the 1988 season.

The NFC Championship Game will feature the Los Angeles Rams going up against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have made the Super Bowl over the last 10 years but both teams have come up on the losing side. They are hoping that a win on Sunday will give them enough momentum to get over the hump.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Kickoff will likely happen at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to the game on NBC.

Where is it?

The teams in the Super Bowl will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. – the home of the Los Angeles Rams. It will be the first time SoFi Stadium is hosting the Super Bowl. Los Angeles first held the Super Bowl in 1967 and the last time was in 1993.

Will fans attend the game?

Much like last season, the threat of a coronavirus outbreak still looms large. Super Bowl organizers have said that the show will go on despite the emergence of the omicron variant. Los Angeles County officials expect the stadium, which seats 70,000 plus, will be at max capacity for the event.

As of Dec. 15, fans ages 5 years and older attending SoFi Stadium must provide a proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours prior to the event and within 24 hours with an antigen test. Guests 18 years and older must have a photo I.D. and masks are required at all times unless eating or drinking.

Further explanation of the SoFi Stadium rules are on the stadium’s website.

Who will sing the national anthem?

The national anthem singer has not been announced as of yet.

Who is performing at halftime?

A historic lineup of hip-hop all-stars will be performing the halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to show up at SoFi Stadium for the halftime show.