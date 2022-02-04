Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has made a name for himself on the playing field, but lately it is his fashion sense that has been going viral before and after his games.

Burrow caught the attention of social media before the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a black turtleneck, long coat and a gold JB9 pendant around his neck. He kept the same look for after the win and admitted the diamonds around his neck were real.

Burrow’s parents, Jim and Robin Burrow, appeared on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Friday with co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino and were asked about where the quarterback’s confidence came from.

“He was always very confident, that’s for sure. Over the years, the ups and downs, we definitely had to continue to build that confidence in him and support that. But he’s always been a very confident little boy,” Robin Burrow said.

Jim Burrow said he didn’t think his son ever felt nervous.

“Robin and I always are (nervous),” Jim Burrow said. “I get there for warmups, and I always watch him go through the same routine every day ever since high school. He seems pretty comfortable and confident really all the time. It’s really fun to watch.”

As far as he style goes, Robin Burrow said he really picked up his fashion-forward mindset when he was at LSU.

“I think once he got to LSU, more than anything, he really started stepping into the fashion sense and being a little bit more conscious of how he looked in public. He definitely shows his personality through his clothes, which is kind of nice. I like it,” she said.

Burrow is leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. The team will play the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.