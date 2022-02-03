The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams unveiled the uniforms and color schemes they will wear when they meet in Super Bowl LVI in Southern California.

The Bengals got to the Super Bowl thanks to a comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, spearheaded by Joe Burrow. The second-year star player could become the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, college national championship and a Super Bowl.

Cincinnati will go with black uniforms with orange stripes on the shoulders and the Super Bowl patch on the left side. The team will wear white pants.

The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers to make the Super Bowl and snap a six-game losing streak to the team. Matthew Stafford, in his 13th season, finally gets his shot at a Super Bowl.

Los Angeles will be wearing white uniforms with blue numbering and yellow pants. The Rams’ Super Bowl patch is on the right side.

Teams wearing white jerseys have the advantage coming into the Super Bowl. In recent games, teams wearing the white jerseys have won 14 out of the last 17 Super Bowls, with the exceptions being the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and most recently the Chiefs, NFL.com noted.

While the Rams are wearing road jerseys, they will be playing in their home stadium at SoFi.

Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13.