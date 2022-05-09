NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Williams is taking home the award after leading Phoenix to an NBA-best 64-18 record during the regular season.

Williams received 458 points, including 81 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters across the globe. Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins finished second with 270 points (17 first-place votes), while Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra finished in third place with 72 points (one first-place vote).

“This is so stinkin’ cool,” Williams said after his team was seen coming together to surprise him with the award. “I love you guys, I appreciate it, but this is us.”

The announcement by the league came after Suns stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul appeared to break the news on social media earlier in the afternoon.

“Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources,” Booker wrote on Twitter. “A formal announcement is expected later today.”

“WD > WS…Congrats Coach Mont on Coach of the Year!!” added Paul.

Williams compiled a 149-78 record since joining the Suns in May 2019, and the team has improved its record each season under his tenure.

The Suns earned the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs this year. Last season, Phoenix won 51 games and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference before making it to the NBA Finals, which the team ended up losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Williams finished second in voting last year behind New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

He now joins Mike D’Antoni and Cotton Fitzsimmons as the only other Suns coaches to win the award.

Last month, Williams was named the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year for a second consecutive season. He previously served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns are currently in the middle of a playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. The series is tied 2-2.