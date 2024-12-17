Suns icon Dick Van Arsdale dead at 81

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Phoenix Suns great Dick Van Arsdale, who was the first player picked in the franchise’s expansion draft to build the team, has died, the team announced on Monday. He was 81.

Van Arsdale, who was a second-round pick of the New York Knicks in 1965, played three seasons with the team before he went to Phoenix. He played for the Suns from 1968 to 1977.

“The first selection in the expansion draft to build the Suns roster and the scorer of the first points in team history, Van Arsdale was a cornerstone of the Suns organization,” the team said in a news release. “He earned three All-Star selections, was a member of the team’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 1976 and retired as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in 1977.

“Beloved throughout the Suns organization and fanbase, Van Arsdale held several positions with the team, including broadcaster and front office executive, following his 12-year NBA career.”

A team spokesman told The Associated Press that the franchise had received the news from his family. A cause of death was not immediately released.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family, including his twin brother and Suns teammate, Tom, during this difficult time.”

Van Arsdale played in 921 games and averaged 16.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his career.

“We mourn the loss of Knicks alum, Dick Van Arsdale. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Van Arsdale family,” the Knicks added in a post on X.

The “Original Sun” coached the Suns for 26 games in the 1986-87 season and was a radio commentator with Al McCoy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.