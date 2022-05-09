Suns’ Chris Paul says Mavericks fans were harassing his family, team removed person from arena

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul raised eyebrows Sunday with a tweet about fans harassing his family during the team’s playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Paul, who had previously been the president of the National Basketball Players Association, said the NBA liked to fine players for lashing out at fans but said fans were allegedly allowed to put their hands on players’ family members.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f— that!!” he tweeted.

Video posted to social media showed security at the American Airlines Center escorting fans out of their seats. Paul appeared in the background trying to confront a fan as he was leaving.

According to ESPN, Paul’s family members had been harassed by fans and some in the crowd made physical contact with them.

Dallas addressed the incident in a statement.

“It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game,” the organization said.

Paul played 23 minutes in Phoenix’s 111-101 loss to the Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series. He had five points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.