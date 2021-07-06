The NBA Finals will be played between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the unlikeliest championships in recent memory.

The Suns nor the Bucks were favorites coming out of the conferences. The Suns had to go through the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers to get to the Finals. The Bucks had to beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on their way to a Finals appearance.

The Suns finished the season 51-21 and had the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Bucks finished 46-26. Phoenix will have home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Here’s what you need to know about the Finals.

Drought will end

Whether the Suns or Bucks win the series, there is one thing for certain – one title drought will end.

Phoenix has been to two NBA Finals in their history and has yet to win a titles. The Suns came into the NBA in 1968 and made the Finals in 1976 and 1993.

The Bucks have one NBA title win under their belt but haven’t been to the Finals since they were still playing in the Western Conference. Milwaukee won the title in 1971 – the team’s third season in the league.

All eyes on Chris Paul

It took 16 seasons, but Chris Paul is finally in the NBA Finals. The veteran point guard will lead the Suns in trying to bring Phoenix an NBA title.

The 11-time All-Star is also dealing with a wrist injury but said Saturday the extra time off in between Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals and Game 1 of the NBA Finals has helped.

“Each day that we’ve had off has been really good, and we all get a chance to rest up a little bit before we get it going again,” he said, via ESPN.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hurt

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He is dealing with a knee injury, which he suffered in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said “The Greek Freak” is making good progress but whether he plays at all during the Finals is still up in the air.

Milwaukee will have to rely heavily on Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez more to start the series.

NBA Finals rosters

Suns: Ty-Shon Alexader, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Jae Crowder, Langston Galloway, Cam Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, E’Twaun Moore, Abdel Nader, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne, Dario Saric, Jalen Smith.

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Elijah Bryant, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, Mamadi Diakite, Bryn Forbes, Jrue Holiday, Justin Jackson, Rodions Kurucs, Brook Lopez, Sam Merrill, Khris Middleton, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis, Jeff Teague, Axel Toupane, P.J. Tucker.

NBA Finals schedule, times, how to watch

Game 1: Bucks at Suns (July 6, ABC, 9 pm ET)

Game 2: Bucks at Suns (July 8, ABC, 9 pm ET)

Game 3: Suns at Bucks (July 11, ABC, 8 pm ET)

Game 4: Suns at Bucks (July 14, ABC, 9 pm ET)

Game 5: Bucks at Suns (July 17, ABC, 9 pm ET)

Game 6: Suns at Bucks (July 20, ABC, 9 pm ET)

Game 7: Bucks at Suns (July 22, ABC, 9 pm ET)