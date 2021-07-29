Suni Lee delivered an epic performance for the U.S. in the individual all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, narrowly beating Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade for gold.

Lee came into the floor routine needing a big score to catapult her to the top. She needed a 13.467 to top Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Angelina Melnikova and picked up a 13.700.

The performers watched as Andrade took the floor for her performance and two slip-ups cost the Brazilian a few points in her final score.

She scored a 13.666, good enough for a silver medal. She raised an inquiry with the judges over her floor routine and the score was raised a bit, but not enough to top Lee. Melnikova picked up the bronze medal.

Lee, 18, picked up her first Olympics gold medal. She had won silver in the team all-around earlier this week. She finished with a total score of 57.433. Andrade finished with 57.298 and Melnikova had 57.199

Much of the focus was on Lee and teammate Jade Carey after their teammate Simone Biles pulled out of the event to focus on her mental health. Carey put up a valiant effort. She scored the highest in the vault competition with a 15.200. She would finish in eighth place overall for the entire event.

Lee expressed support for her team after winning the silver medal in the team all-around.

“never been prouder to be apart of such an amazing team with an amazing group of girls. we stepped up when we needed to and did this for ourselves. we do not owe anyone a gold medal, we are WINNERS in our hearts,” she tweeted earlier in the week.

The apparatus finals begin over the weekend.