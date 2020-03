Sun Belt Conference women's basketball championship history

The Sun Belt Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 12 teams, including Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Little Rock, Louisiana, Louisiana Monroe, South Alabama, Texas-Arlington, Texas State and Troy.

The Sun Belt women’s tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 15.

The tournament was first held in 1983.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past winners.

2019: LITTLE ROCK

Little Rock repeated as champions in 2019, defeating South Alabama 57-56. Kyra Collier was named tournamnet MVP.

2018: LITTLE ROCK

Little Rock won another Sun Belt in 2018, defeating Texas State 54-53. Taeler Deer, of Texas State, was named tournament MVP.

2017: TROY

Troy repeated as champions in 2017. The Trojans defeated Louisiana-Lafayette, 78-64. Caitlyn Ramirez was named tournament MVP;.

2016: TROY

Troy won its first Sun Belt title in 2016, defeating Little Rock 61-60 in overtime. Ashley Beverly was named tournament MVP.

2015: LITTLE ROCK

Little Rock defeated Arkansas State, 78-72, in 2015. Taylor Gault was named tournament MVP.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2014: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky was back on top of the Sun Belt in 2014, defeating Arkansas State 61-60.

2013: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee State defeated Little Rock, 53-48, in 2013. Kortni Jones was named tournament MVP.

2012: LITTLE ROCK

Little Rock repeated in 2012, defeating Middle Tennessee State in overtime 71-70. Taylor Gault was named tournament MVP.

2011: LITTLE ROCK

In 2011, Little Rock defeated Western Kentucky 66-59. Chastity Reed was named tournament MVP. Chastity Reed was named tournament MVP.

2010: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee State won its fifth title in six seasons in 2010. They defeated Little Rock, 70-68, in overtime. Alysha Clark won her second MVP award.

2009: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee State defeated Little Rock in 2009, 74-54. Alysha Clark was named tournament MVP.

2008: WESTERN KENTUCKY

In 2008, Western Kentucky briefly put a stop to Middle Tennessee’s run. They won the title game, 65-49. Dominique Duck was named tournament MVP.

2007: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee won the Sun Belt in 2007, 77-67, over Louisiana-Lafayette. Chrissy Givens won her second MVP award.

2006: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee won its third straight title in 2006, defeating Western Kentucky 84-73. Chrissy Givens won the tournament MVP.

2005: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee defeated Louisiana-Lafayette, 67-52, in 2005. Patrice Holmes won a third tournament MVP award.

2004: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

In 2004, Middle Tennessee State started its own run through the Sun Belt. They defeated Western Kentucky, 79-57. Patrice Holmes won a second MVP award.

2003: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky knocked off Middle Tennessee State, 86-83, in 2003. Patrice Holmes, of Middle Tennessee State, was MVP.

SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2002: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Florida International defeated North Texas, 66-49, in 2002. Cheryl Moody was named tournament MVP.

2001: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech defeated Denver, 67-55, in 2001. Ayana Walker was named tournament MVP.

2000: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech won its fifth straight Sun Belt title in 2000. They defeated Western Kentucky, 97-94. Betty Lennox was named MVP.

1999: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech defeated Florida International, 84-60, in 1999. Monica Maxwell was named tournament MVP.

1998: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech beat Western Kentucky, 69-68, in 1998. Amanda Wilson was named tournament MVP.

1997: LOUISIANA TECH

In 1997, Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 80-68. Tamicha Jackson was named MVP.

1996: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech began a string of consecutive conference titles in 1996. They defeated Western Kentucky, 71-53. Racquel Spurlock became the first player to win multiple MVP awards.

1995: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky won its fourth title in five years in 1995. They defeated Louisiana Tech, 71-68. Racquel Spurlock, of Louisiana Tech, was named MVP.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1994: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech turned around and won the conference in 1994. They defeated Western Kentucky 68-43. Debra Williams won the tournament MVP award.

1993: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky won its third straight Sun Belt title in 1993, beating Louisiana Tech 81-73. Paulette Monroe was named tournament MVP.

1992: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky defeated Arkansas State, 65-62, in 1992. Kim Pehlke took home the MVP award.

1991: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky defeated UAB, 81-73, in 1991. Mary Taylor was named tournament MVP.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1990: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion won the Sun Belt in 1990. They defeated UAB, 72-57. Kelly Lyons was named MVP.

1989: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky won its second title in 1989. They defeated South Alabama, 67-54. Tandreia Green was named tournament MVP.

1988: CHARLOTTE

Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion, 74-69, in 1988. Susie Starks, of Western Kentucky, was named tournament MVP.

1987: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion picked up conference title No. 4 in 1987 with a 64-61 win over South Alabama. Adrienne Goodson won the MVP award.

1986: WESTERN KENTUCKY

In 1986, Western Kentucky got its revenge on Old Dominion. The Hilltoppers won the title game, 69-61. Lillie Mason was named tournament MVP.

1985: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion three-peated in 1985. The Monarchs defeated Western Kentucky, 76-63. Tracy Claxton was named tournament MVP.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1984: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion repeated in 1984, defeating South Alabama 78-69. Marie Christian was named tournament MVP.

1983: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated Western Kentucky, 78-67, in the first conference title game in 1983. Anne Donovan was the first tournament MVP.