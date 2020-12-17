Sun Belt Conference cancels championship game over coronavirus with Coastal Carolina

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference title game between No. 9 Coastal Carolina will play No. 17 Louisiana was canceled Thursday night – two days before the matchup – because of the coronavirus.

The Sun Belt Conference said there was a positive test on the Coastal Carolina team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Sun Belt Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play,” the conference said in a tweet.

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill added: “We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season. We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

WIN BIG ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL’S CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND WITH FOX SUPER 6

The Chanticleers were in the middle of an undefeated season and possibly on the cusp of somehow sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

Louisiana’s lone loss of the season was to Coastal Carolina by three points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear how this will affect teams’ bowl position. Both teams are primed to get into a significant bowl game since they are in the AP Top 25.