Sugar Bowl announces new start time after postponement amid New Orleans attack

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The 2025 Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia will be played less than 24 hours later than its initial start time after Wednesday’s deadly attack in New Orleans prompted the game’s postponement.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl officially announced Wednesday afternoon that the game will start at 3 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) on Thursday. The game was initially set to kick off on 8:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, and earlier reports indicated the game would be postponed 24 hours.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley released a statement sending thoughts and prayers to all the victims of the attack, while thanking those who have accommodated the new start time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we work through this,” said Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. “We have full faith and confidence in the governor and the mayor and all the federal, state, and local first-responders that they’ve applied to this horrific event. Any time we have an event like the Sugar Bowl, public safety is paramount, and all parties involved agree that could only be achieved with a postponement. Now we will move ahead to take care of the details to make the Sugar Bowl the first-class, fun, and safe event that it has been for over 90 years.”



“On behalf of the College Football Playoff, we are devastated by this morning’s attack, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy,” said Rich Clark, the executive director of the College Football Playoff. “We are grateful to the leadership of the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, the State of Louisiana and federal authorities as we work together to ensure we can provide a safe environment for everyone. We are also appreciative of ESPN’s flexibility in moving the game to tomorrow afternoon.”

NOTRE DAME CALLS ON FANS TO ‘JOIN US IN PRAYER’ FOLLOWING APPARENT TERROR ATTACK AHEAD OF SUGAR BOWL

The number of victims killed in the Bourbon Street attack has risen to 15, Fox News has learned.

The game’s postponement amid the attack has been a topic of online debate among fans and pundits on Wednesday. Some fans have agreed with the decision to postpone the game, while others expressed outrage, believing it is allowing the attacker “to win.”

The postponement follows reports that the Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, was initially placed on lockdown for security sweeps and that people with offices inside the stadium were told not to come on site until further notice.

The Superdome is located just a mile away from the site of Wednesday morning’s deadly attack.

Georgia and Notre Dame arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and were reportedly staying in hotels just blocks away from the crime scene. According to reports, both schools have implemented a “shelter in place” for the teams.

Multple airlines issued travel advisories to their customers on Wednesday about potential travel delays related to the recent Bourbon Street attack. Delta said that travel at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) “may be affected” by the ongoing investigation into the attack.

“Due to the security situation in New Orleans, Louisiana, travel to, from, or through the destinations listed below may be affected,” the message read, referring to MSY.

Delta said that the advisory will last until Jan. 3 as of right now. Rebooked flights will be moved to Jan. 6, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southwest issued a similar message to its customers, as did United.

“Due to the events that occurred in New Orleans during the early hours of January 1, 2025, we are offering increased flexibility to Customers holding reservations to, from, or through New Orleans, LA (MSY) between January 1-3, 2025,” Southwest said.

New Orleans FBI’s Alethea Duncan noted during a press conference on Wednesday that the FBI does not believe that the main suspect in the attack, Shamsud Din Jabbar was “solely responsible” for the act. Police have warned that there could be further danger in the city.

The FBI is currently working to determine “the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations,” after an ISIS flag was found in the truck. Weapons and a potential IED were located inside the suspect’s vehicle, and other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter.