Basketball legend Sue Bird will be one of the flag bearers for the U.S. when the opening ceremonies begin at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Bird will be representing the U.S. with baseball player Eddy Alvarez. She told reporters Thursday she is looking to go out there and just have fun with it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s obviously a huge honor and a big moment and I’m so glad my team’s going to be there with me because it’s only right to celebrate and enjoy it with them,” she said, via Olympics.com.

“I want to have fun. You know that’s what the Olympics are about. Yes, there are times to be serious and obviously there are times to focus on your mission and why you’ve come here but I think Opening ceremonies is really the one time you let loose and enjoy it.”

SUE BIRD, EDDY ALVAREZ TO CARRY US FLAG AT OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONIES

On Wednesday, she said she got to watch her now head coach Dawn Staley carry the American flag in 2004. Bird is the second female basketball player to have the honor, after Staley.

Bird is a basketball legend on the global and club level. She already comes into the 2020 Games with four gold medals to her credit and is poised for another one this summer. Bird is also a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and a five-time Russian National League champion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. begins its quest for gold on Tuesday with its first Group B game against Nigeria. The team has Japan and France in its group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.