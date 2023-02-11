Streaker steals the show at 16th hole of Waste Management Phoenix Open

Last year, Sam Ryder was responsible for the rowdiest moment at the infamous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale with his hole-in-one.

This year, that moment may be thanks to a streaker.

A man dressed in just underwear decided to rush the green and do a pole dance around the flagstick.

He juked out a hole marshal before belly-flopping into the water on another hole.

Written on his back was “19th HOLE” with an arrow pointing toward his bottom, which another streaker did back at The Open Championship at St. Andrews in 1995.

The 16th hole has grown notorious for being the loudest in all of golf — it’s the only hole that is surrounded entirely by seats, making it a “stadium hole.”

In recent years, it’s grown into a lively party, with tournament attendees often camping out in the wee hours of the morning with plenty of alcohol to get the party started.

It’s apparent that this guy was probably one of the first in line.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday, with defending champ Scottie Scheffler leading the pack at 10-under through his two rounds.