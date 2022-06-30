FOX Sports 

Stolen Olympic gold medal found in southern California

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Haleigh Washington (22) and Jordyn Poulter (2) in action vs Brazil Gabriela Braga Guimaraes (10) during Women’s Final at Ariake Arena. USA wins gold. Tokyo, Japan 8/8/2021
(Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said.

Detectives later arrested a suspect in the theft, but weren’t immediately able to locate the missing medal.

On Monday, the owners of an Anaheim barbershop reported finding the gold medal inside a plastic bag discarded outside their business, police said in a statement. They handed it over to police, who plan on returning it to Poulter.

KATIE LEDECKY WINS 800 FREE FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE TITLE AT WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS, SWEEPS FOUR EVENTS

Jordyn Poulter (Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio) during the Volleyball Italian Serie A1 Women match Savino Del Bene Scandicci vs Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio on February 06, 2022 at the Palazzetto dello Sport in Scandicci (FI), Italy
(Photo by Filippo Tomasi/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old suspect is charged with residential burglary, vehicle burglary, identity theft and possession of narcotics, officials said earlier this month.

The suspect, an Anaheim resident, has a “lengthy criminal history,” a police statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordyn Poulter during the Volleyball Italian Serie A1 Women match Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio vs Megabox Vallefoglia on January 16, 2022 at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio (VA), Italy
(Photo by Mattia Martegani/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Poulter was part of the team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, after the games were delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.