Stewart helps Seattle win 5th straight, 79-69 over Indiana

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Bird added 13 points with seven assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 79-69 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Seattle’s lead was cut to 69-66 with 6:31 left until Stewart scored six points during a 10-1 run to put the Storm ahead by double-figures the rest of the way.

Jewell Loyd added 15 points for Seattle (12-2) and Katie Lou Samuelson scored 10. The Storm improved to 7-0 on the road this season.

Seattle closed the first half on a 14-5 run to build a 40-36 lead at the break, and the Storm led 65-60 entering the fourth.

Teaira McCowan and Jessica Breland each recorded a double-double for Indiana (1-13), which has lost nine straight games. McCowan had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Breland finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell each added 12 points.

Kelsey Mitchell became the third fastest player in franchise history to reach 1,500 career points.