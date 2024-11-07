Steve Kerr’s sarcastic crack about rape, illegal immigrants draws fury on social media

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has never minced his words about President-elect Donald Trump.

Kerr endorsed President Biden, and then Vice President Kamala Harris, for president over the summer.

Even during his appearance at the Democratic National Convention, he was hoping to, “in the words of the great Steph Curry… tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night!’”

Instead, Trump is now the first person to win the election after a loss since former President Grover Cleveland and is slated to become the 47th president on Jan. 20.

Kerr spoke to reporters on Wednesday ahead of his team’s contest against the Boston Celtics, choosing to take the high road.

“I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well,” Kerr said.

However, Kerr then cracked a sly joke about Trump’s claims of election fraud four years ago that were not well-received.

“I’m just thankful there wasn’t any fraud this time. Last time, all those illegal immigrants who crashed the border, raped and murdered people and then voted six times, that was unfortunate,” Kerr said.

Social media were not thrilled with his mention of rape and immigrants.

“Steve Kerr should be ashamed of himself. Laken Riley & other innocent Americans were raped & killed by illegal immigrants… How tone deaf can you be?” said one user.

“Nah that second paragraph was unhinged,” added another.

Another said Kerr’s comments were “absolutely disgusting” and “the American people should give him the justice he deserves.”

“I believe in democracy. I believe in the will of the people. I will do everything I can to support my country and our government. I want nothing but the best for us. It’s a complex world,” Kerr added. “There’s a lot of interesting stuff — between wars abroad, global economy that has shifted everything, in terms of what it means for our citizens and their day-to-day lives. I’m well aware that I live in a bubble, and I’m one of the luckiest people on earth. So I want what’s best for us. I hope Trump can deliver that.”

Kerr was asked what his message to the team was and gave Trump’s motto while trying to keep it strictly basketball.

“I just told them in our meeting this morning, ‘Let’s make America great again and beat the Celtics.'”

Harris conceded the race Wednesday.

Fox News projected Trump as the next president in the early hours of the day after beginning to knock down what had been dubbed the “blue wall” of battleground states.

