Steve Kerr adds to impressive resume with latest Warriors championship

Steve Kerr entered a different atmosphere on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for a fourth championship in eight years.

For Kerr, it was another piece of hardware to add to the trophy case.

Kerr has been the head coach for the Warriors during their magical run over the last eight years. He also had a plethora of championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.

As a member of the Bulls, the former guard with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won three rings from 1996 to 1998. He would then pick up two more with the Spurs in two separate stints.

He was on the team in 1999 when the Spurs topped the New York Knicks and in 2003 when the Spurs beat the New Jersey Nets.

He is the seventh person to win nine or more championships as a player and coach, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The accomplishment was last achieved by Phil Jackson.

He accounts for nine of the 76 NBA championships – that’s 12%. He’s also won championships in four different decades. His nine titles are more than all but two franchises in NBA history – the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers.