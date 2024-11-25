Steve Gleason, former NFL player battling ALS, suffers accident following volleyball clinic

Steve Gleason, a former New Orleans Saints safety who is battling ALS, had an accident while exiting his van, his wife, Michel Varisco Gleason, said in a post on social media.

The 47-year-old was on the road to recovery following the incident.

“Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic,” the post on his X account read. “It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse.

“Miraculously, he was spared greater injury because he was strapped into his wheelchair and because of the swift action of his care team, a passerby doctor, and family.”

His wife joked the former NFL player was gearing up for a fight against Jake Paul.

“He is at home resting and grateful for this crazy wonderful life and the support and love from everyone.”

Gleason played seven seasons with the Saints from 2000 to 2006 and had 71 total tackles in 83 games.

He revealed in 2011 that he was battling ALS. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2019 and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award earlier this year.

Gleason had to deal with another incident earlier this year. He needed to be moved to a hospital as Hurricane Francine impacted Louisiana.