Steph Curry’s family, NBA teammate involved in emotional incident with Paris authorities

The Paris Olympics were a jubilant time for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, as he led the Americans to a victory over France in the gold medal game on Saturday.

However, Curry’s wife Ayesha, his mother Sonya and Warriors teammate Draymond Green were involved in an intense incident with police officers in Paris.

A video from The Hollywood Fix showed Sonya Curry confronting one officer saying, “you will not sleep well.” Off to Sonya’s left, Ayesha Curry and Green are talking with officers. Ayesha is holding one young child in a baby carrier in front of her and another is holding her hand.

In one instance, Ayesha appeared to be wiping away tears as Sonya tried to explain the situation they were facing with the officers.

“Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from,” Sonya said. “They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

One officer told the group that the “president,” likely France’s Emmanuel Macron, was coming through the area and no one was allowed.

“Nobody’s allowed to cross the street right now until he’s passed.” Macron attended the gold medal match on Saturday night.

Green then suggested that one of the officers struck Ayesha’s child in the head.

“So, even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here,” Green asked perplexingly.

The officer appeared to apologize for the incident, but Sonya just wanted to get to the car.

Paris security was extremely tight throughout the Olympics. More than 30,000 police officers were deployed around Paris and beyond to keep Olympic-goers safe.

Additionally, 20,000 police troops and other security personnel were mobilized for the closing ceremony on Sunday.

