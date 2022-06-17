Steph Curry’s brother sends message to NBA world after Warriors win championship

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen Curry’s brother doesn’t want to hear any more criticism about the Golden State Warriors star.

Seth Curry, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, tweeted his support for his brother who helped the Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics on Thursday night to win his fourth NBA title. Curry picked up his first NBA Finals MVP award with the win.

“Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball,” Seth Curry tweeted.

Curry scored 34 points and had seven rebounds and seven assists in the game. He played in 40 minutes and was 12-for-21 from the floor, including 6-for-11 from three-point range.

Golden State won the 103-90. It was the Warriors’ fourth championship in eight years and seventh in franchise history.

The superstar guard has won four championships but the first three it was Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant who picked up NBA Finals MVPs in the previous wins.

Seth Curry’s Nets were eliminated by the Celtics earlier in the playoffs, making watching his brother’s team beat Boston that much sweeter.

Stephen finished the playoffs averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in the postseason.