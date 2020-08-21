Steph Curry, wife Ayesha endorse Joe Biden in 2020 election: 'We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair'

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha endorsed Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 election.

Steph and Ayesha appeared in a pre-taped video with their daughters during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

“We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair,” Ayesha Curry said. “And so this election…”

“We’re voting for Joe Biden,” Steph Curry said. “Let’s have a conversation with these kids.”

The video also featured Steph and Ayesha’s daughters, Riley and Ryan.

Curry isn’t the only NBA player who has been vocal about his support for Biden. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also said that he will vote for the Democratic nominee.

“For sure,” James told the hosts of VICE TV’s “Cari & Jemele: Stick To Sports” when asked if he would campaign for the ticket, according to a clip acquired by TMZ. “We are at a time where we need change. In order for change, it’s all about leadership – and leadership starts at the top.”

Both players have had issues with President Trump in the past. Trump once criticized Curry when he declined an invite to the White House, and James responded to Trump via Twitter by saying, “Going to [the] White House was a great honor until you showed up.” James also referred to Trump as a “bum” and a “clown.”

Curry only played in five games for the Warriors this past season, after he broke his hand in the fourth game against the Phoenix Suns, which required two surgeries. He averaged 20.8 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Warriors, who had the worst record in the league before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Curry, a two-time league MVP and three-time NBA Finals champion, will look to rejoin the Warriors in 2020-21 and get them back to the winning ways they’ve grown so accustomed to over the last several years. The Warriors also locked up the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Thursday night.