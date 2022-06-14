Steph Curry fires back at Boston bar with T-shirt message

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen Curry had a message for a Boston bar following the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Celtics in the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Game On!, a bar near Fenway Park in Boston, wrote on a chalkboard outside its establishment “AYESHA CURRY CAN’T COOK.” The series was in Boston for Games 3 and 4 and was intended to rile up Celtics fans while they watched their team take on the Warriors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have been married for over a decade and the former has launched a successful culinary career while the latter has dominated the basketball court for several years.

Stephen Curry walked into the postgame press conference on Monday night, wearing a shirt that read: “Ayesha Curry CAN cook.”

STEPH CURRY’S COLD SHOOTING NIGHT ENDS HISTORIC RUN OF MADE THREE-POINTERS

He would not elaborate on what the shirt meant.

Curry’s cold night from behind the three-point line cost him a historic streak. Curry scored 16 points and dished out eight assists. He was 7-of-22 from the field and 0-for-9 from three-point range.

The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular-season games in which Curry had made at least one three-pointer. Curry was on a 3 1/2-year run.

Golden State still managed to win 104-94.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warriors are now one win away from a fourth championship