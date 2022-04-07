Steph Curry brushes off idea of playing with LeBron James: ‘I’m good right now’

website maker

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Wednesday brushed off the idea of potentially playing with LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers mentioned Curry as a guard he’d want to play with.

James made the remark in a clip from the next episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”

“In today’s game? S–t, there’s some mother—–s in today’s game, but Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with, for sure, in today’s game. … Right now it’s Steph,” said James, 37.

“I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out of his car you’d better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his a–. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. I swear to God.”

He also mentioned his son Bronny and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as players he would want to play with in the league.

Curry, speaking to 95.7 The Game, said the pair were already teammates.

“He got his wish. He was the captain. He picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now,” Curry said.

“Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is, greatest of all time, cool. That’s amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world.”

James’ contract with the Lakers ends after next season. Los Angeles has already been eliminated from this season’s playoffs.

The future Hall of Famer has already said he would want to play for any team his son Bronny James plays for if Bronny reaches the NBA.