Steelers to retire Franco Harris’ number for 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they will be retiring Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris’ number 32 on the day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

The four-time Super Bowl champion’s number has not been worn since he left the Steelers in 1983, but on Christmas Eve during the Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 matchup – it will become officially, official.

“My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: ‘Before Franco got here, we didn’t win much, since he got here, we don’t lose.’ I think that sums it up pretty good,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Franco’s impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate.”

Harris had an illustrious career, but is perhaps best known for the aforementioned Immaculate Reception, arguably the most iconic – and controversial – play in NFL history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Steelers trailed the Oakland Raiders by a point on 4th and 10 with 22 seconds to go in the AFC Divisional Round, two days before Christmas in 1972. Terry Bradshaw dropped back and threw a pass intended for John Fuqua – the wide belief is that the pass deflected off of Raiders’ DB Jack Tatum and bounced backward several yards, but right into the hands of Harris near midfield, who then took it to the house for the lead.

However, the play has been debated since it happened.

Some believe that the ball actually touched Fuqua. In that case, under the league’s rules at the time, Harris’ catch would have been deemed illegal – if an offensive player touched the ball first, only that player was eligible to make the catch.

Others also think the ball hit the ground before Harris caught it.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE

Fans also rushed the field right after the touchdown, but the clock still had time left. It took 15 minutes to clear the field in order to kick the extra point.

The Steelers lost the AFC Championship Game to the eventual undefeated Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins the next week.

Although he is most known for one play, Harris was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990, his first year of eligibility.

His 12,120 rushing yards are the 15th most in NFL history, and 11,950 of those came with Pittsburgh, which is a franchise-best. His 91 rushing touchdowns are tied for 11th all time, along with former Steeler Jerome Bettis.

He made nine Pro Bowls and won four Super Bowls with the Steelers. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl IX thanks to his 158-yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris joins Ernie Stautner (No. 70) and Joe Greene (No. 75) as the only players to have their numbers retired by the Steelers.