Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett finds end zone on gritty runs after replacing Mitch Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided it was time to make a quarterback change against the New York Jets on Sunday, and rookie Kenny Pickett made the best of his first regular season taste of the NFL.

Mitch Trubisky didn’t do enough for head coach Mike Tomlin to leave him in the game, going 7-for-13 for 84 yards and one interception as the Steelers’ offense stalled on most of its drives.

Pickett was able to do what Trubisky couldn’t in the game: find the end zone.

On a third-and-goal run, Pickett kept the ball on a direct snap and pushed his way into the end zone for six points.

But he wasn’t done using his legs to pick up points. On his next possession, Pickett led a 12-play drive that saw him rushing for two yards on first-and-goal.

Pickett can thank his teammate, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, for giving him good field position on that first touchdown run. Pickett’s first throw of his NFL career was an interception, a deep ball to Chase Claypool that resulted in a tip-and-catch by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

But Fitzpatrick intercepted a ball from Jets quarterback Zach Wilson intended for tight end Tyler Conklin. Fitzpatrick almost ran it back himself but ran out of bounds at the Jets’ 4-yard line.

Trubisky’s benching could lead to some quarterback questioning that goes further than this current game with the black and yellow. Pickett’s performance will certainly determine what Tomlin decides to do moving forward.

Pickett, a New Jersey native, spent five years at the University of Pittsburgh, making him sort of a hometown product for the team that drafted him. His best season came in 2021 when he threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.