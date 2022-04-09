Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead after being struck by car

website maker

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed early Saturday morning in Florida after being struck by a vehicle, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 24 years old.

Haskins, who was set to turn 25 next month, was in South Florida training with the team when he tragically died after being hit by a car, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported first, citing Haskins’ agent.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on and off the field and in our community.”

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many,” Tomlin said. “I am truly heartbroken.”

The former Ohio State standout was reportedly in Miami training with Mitch Trubisky, who was signed by the Steelers last month to a two-year deal, Sports Illustrated reported. Haskins was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Details surrounding Haskins’ death were not immediately known.

After redshirting his freshman year at Ohio State, Haskins served as backup quarterback, throwing for 565 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The following season he was named the starter and went on to have a tremendous season, throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

He was the second runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting that year and in 2019 he was drafted 15th overall by the Washington Commanders.

Washington co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released a statement remembering Haskins’ “infectious personality.”

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” the statement read. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement.”

Haskins flamed out in less than two seasons with Washington, but the Steelers offered him a second chance when they signed him to a one-year deal in 2021.

He served as a third-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph after going 3-10 as a starter in Washington with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.